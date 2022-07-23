Man injured in rollover crash on I90 in Billings

A man was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare following a rollover crash Friday night on Interstate 90 at the King Avenue West exit in Billings.
The crash happened about 6:40 p.m.
The man was ejected from the vehicle with what Billings police described in a tweet as life-threatening injuries.
The exit ramp is closed as the crash team investigates.
