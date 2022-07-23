Watch Now
Man injured in rollover crash on I90 in Billings

Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 22, 2022
A man was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare following a rollover crash Friday night on Interstate 90 at the King Avenue West exit in Billings.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m.

The man was ejected from the vehicle with what Billings police described in a tweet as life-threatening injuries.

The exit ramp is closed as the crash team investigates.

