Man faces charges after crash shuts down busy Billings intersection

BILLINGS - A 40-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a serious car crash shut down a busy intersection in Billings on Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Fifth Street West and Broadwater Avenue just after 9 p.m., according to police.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a "serious crash with injuries," though specific details about who was injured have not been released.

The man has been arrested on possible charges of two counts of criminal endangerment and a violation of his learner's permit.

