Mall piano holds history of music love as backdrop during Black Friday shopping

BILLINGS — Nearly one trillion dollars is expected to be spent this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation, but on the periphery of that spending in the Rimrock Mall sits a public piano.

“It’s ignored because it’s not, like, the thing that you’re going to do when you come here," said Barbara Pardo, a 22-year-old musician, who stopped to play the piano.

For others like Benjamin Noteboom, another 22-year-old piano player, instruments like the one at the mall are a main attraction.

“I always, like, look up online if there’s public pianos, and then – sometimes, I’ll just go there just to play the piano," said Noteboom.

For David Koster, there is a unique relationship with Rimrock's Kurtzmann piano.

“I actually had a similar piano growing up. It kind of hits home a little bit," said Koster, about the upright grand, “It's always been there for me. Any time I went through a heartbreak, any time I was in love, any time I felt something powerful, I put it out in the piano.”

For hours a day, Koster sits down the hall from the piano at the Jubilee Permanent Jewelry kiosk, which he owns and operates.

“Different pianos create different songs," said Koster, "A piano like this one … it’s a little bit clunky, a little bit sticky, maybe a little bit out of tune, but that all brings flavor, character, and just life to the piano.”

Each of those who stopped to play the piano remarked about how happy they are to know the piano is used and "sees life."

“This piano is living life, man," said Koster, "It’s got a smile.”