Main street to arena: Sheridan’s rodeo fuels a $6M economic boom

SHERIDAN — Friday was the first day of the Sheridan, Wyo., Rodeo — and for this small city nestled near the Bighorns, that means more than broncs and barrel races.

“It brings thousands and thousands of people from all over the United States and even the world,” said Zoila Perry, executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association (DSA). “I spoke with some people from Alabama and Florida yesterday. They were scoping out Main Street to figure out where to put their chairs at.”

That flood of visitors translates into serious money for Sheridan’s businesses. Perry estimates the event brings in $6 million to $7 million annually, turning this celebration of the West into a cornerstone of the city’s economy.

“Everything doubles,” said Perry. “There’s no hotels available. Everybody’s downtown shopping or at the bars and restaurants at night. So, this is a great event for our community.”

The economic boom is visible up and down Main Street. Black Moon Arts Tattoo Studio is one of many small businesses seizing the moment with a rodeo-themed flash event to draw in the crowds.



"Rodeo week is my biggest week financially," said Alex Eisele, owner of Black Moon Arts. "People (are) traveling, coming through, (getting) flash. A lot of people are in town, coming back home to visit. So, there's a lot more people. I'll get messages from people, 'Hey, I'm gonna be back in town,' months in advance to get on the books."