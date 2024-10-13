Magic City Witch Dancers bring Halloween spirit to Montana's fall festivities

The Magic City Witch Dancers took the stage during the 20th annual Harvest Festival in downtown Billings on Saturday.

“This started because my sister’s crazy," said Larissa McPheeters, one of two co-founding sisters to the group of 13 performers, " Actually, this group has made my sister and I even closer than we were before. It’s given us (another) look on our relationship and life.”

The two founded the group four years ago after seeing a video of another dancing witch group from Germany.

“We have brought these ladies into our group, we have made some amazing friends. It’s fun to know that there’s as crazy people out there as we are," said Tonya McPheeters.

Members like Cindy Walters said the group has encouraged them to feel more free to be themselves.

“For my personality, I can bring that personality out and I don’t have to worry about getting burned at the stake," said Walters, "It’s okay to like the unexpected and the unusual.”