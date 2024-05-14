Magic City Jet Rally, Fun Fly in Billings May 23-26

BILLINGS — Turbine and electric-powered jets will shoot through the sky at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour during the Magic City Jet Rally and Fun Fly May 23-26 in Billings.

The event, hosted by the Billings Mustangs Flying Club and featuring remote controlled planes, is free to the public. All model plane and helicopter pilots with a current AMA are invited to join as well. There is a pilot fee of $30 with RV and dry camping available to pilots. A raffle will be held during Saturday night's dinner.

The club also hosted a fall flight rally in late September drawing pilots from around the region.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the site at 8223 Grand Avenue. Those with questions are welcome to call contest director Chris Kaiser at (406)-698-2073.