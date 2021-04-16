Magic City Blues Festival to return in Billings in 2021

As part of the country remains shut down due to COVID guidelines, the Magic City Blues Festival in Billings has become a draw for musicians and fans.

The festival is back this summer with 12 bands playing on two stages.

Magic City Blues Festival

At this time, state guidelines will allow for a normal experience.

Festival owner and promoter Pam Goodridge says a lot of festivals around the country have been canceled, and she expects fans from out of state.

Magic City Blues started in 2002, and even with the off year in 2020, Goodridge said the festival is celebrating 20 years.

One change this year: the headline acts will play at 8:30 each night instead of playing the last shows.

The headliners are Keb' Mo' on the main Budweiser stage on Friday and G. Love & The Juice on Saturday.

Acts on the smaller stage run three nights starting on Thursday.

The Magic City Blues Festival is scheduled for August 5-7.