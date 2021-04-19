Magic City Blues features 12 bands plus 1

Tickets for the 2021 Magic City Blues Festival went on sale on Saturday and the line-up of 12 artists was announced on Thursday.

One more musician with a strong connection to the festival will open on the small stage on the free night.

The Magic City Blues Festival returns this summer after getting canceled in 2020 because of COVID restrictions.

"There aren't really any other festivals around Montana or the country that I know of, that just close off a couple city blocks and just have a big street party," said Will Goodridge, Magic City Blues Festival spokesman. "So that's pretty unique and cool for Billings."

Will Goodridge KTVQ photo

Goodridge takes over the PR responsibilities from his father, Tim, now the assistant general manager at MetraPark.

Through his time at the Magic City Blues Festival, Will has learned about the big time musicians.

"We always really talk about it in our family is just the persistence, and the grind of the road and traveling and touring as these musicians," Goodridge said. "These guys work really hard and they're playing you know upwards of 300 shows a year."

While it's a new role for the younger Goodridge, the festival has always been part of his life.

"I was two years old, they started in 2001." he said. "I was probably around 13 or 14, they didn't let us start working there until we were old enough to kind of, you know, be around the, the night party scene."

He gets a chance to play as Willy G, opening for Mike Farris.

"My guitar and my keyboard and my little foot bass drum that I use, I'd say it's more kind of rock folk kind of poppy stuff," Goodridge said.

He has appeared on the big stage.

"It's a much different experience playing on that big stage with all that professional sound equipment and all the people down there." he said. "And it makes it a lot more intimidating too because everybody's there to see a really good show and see these really good musicians. So you got to really live up to the moment and be there and accept what that stage really means. "

"This is actually our 20th year, so it's pretty special for us," Goodridge said.

The headliners this year are Keb' Mo' on Friday and G. Love & The Juice on Saturday.

Magic City Blues Festival

The Magic City Blues Festival is August 5-7.