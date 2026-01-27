LUTHER — A Luther couple lost their home after a fire destroyed the property Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors confirmed that the property belonged to Glen Spencer and Jeannine Edwards, with Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz explaining Monday afternoon what happened.

Watch this video to hear what happened:

Luther couple loses home to 'rapidly' moving fire

"We received a call for a house on fire," Kuntz said. "The fire had spread very, very rapidly through the home."

Kuntz said in seconds, he realized that the house was not going to be saved.

"It was clear right as we arrived that the home was going to be a total loss, and that we weren't going to be able to save the structure," Kuntz said.

Kuntz confirmed that Spencer was inside the house when the blaze started and that he was taken to the hospital after escaping the house. At this time, no cause has been determined.

"We're doing a preliminary investigation into the cause, although it's unlikely that we'll find an exact cause of the fire," Kuntz said.

The home itself was fairly modern, which Kuntz said can sometimes add to how quickly the fire spreads.

"Sometimes log houses will burn and spread quickly and sometimes they'll go slower," Kuntz said. "That just has to do with the materials that we use and the furnishing."

Kuntz and neighbors added that the community has already stepped up to help the people affected and that he's proud of the response.

"The community is doing everything they can to support this family that lost their house," Kuntz said, with tears in his eyes.