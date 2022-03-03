Lunch staff at Billings area school go all out for Dr. Seuss's birthday

BILLINGS — It was a special day inside the Canyon Creek School cafeteria on Wednesday as students had a Dr. Seuss-themed meal to celebrate the author's birthday.

"Oh, I love it," exclaimed a student who walked into the cafeteria decked out in Dr. Seuss decor.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Canyon Creek School staff help serve a Dr. Seuss themed lunch to students on the author's birthday on Mar. 2, 2022.

Wednesday's lunch was part of an entire week of Dr. Seuss-themed meals, cooked up with love from school lead cook, Sharon Lose, and her team.

"My whole life, kids have meant so much to me. I'm not here for the job, I'm here for the kids. I love surprising the kids. I love making what the kids want to eat. I just get a real joy out of it," Lose said.

Lose has a 42-year career in serving up smiles at schools in the Billings area.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The Dr. Seuss-themed spread served to Canyon Creek School students.

Every day, Lose cooks up at least two meal choices for more than 200 students with home made ingredients. Hardly any processed food is found in her kitchen. On the menu: who-beast, who-hash, Cindy Lou Who-fruit salad, truffa-luffa fruit seeds, kabizel nuts, bin and boom breadsticks.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge

Seuss's birthday (he would be 118 Wednesday) isn't the only time Lose puts in extra work to make lunchtime extra special for the students. Since she started at Canyon Creek three years ago, Lose cooks special meals for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. But she said Dr. Seuss week is her favorite.

RELATED: Food shortages forcing Montana school cafeterias to modify menus