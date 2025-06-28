Lowe's Hometown Projects donates $280K grant to remodel Billings fire station

BILLINGS — Usually, Billings firefighters are the ones helping others. But a recent grant from Lowe's Hometown Projects Program will help those firefighters.

On Tuesday, Lowe's announced that the Billings Fire Department will be one of its 100 recipients of the community-nominated Lowe's Hometown Projects awards.

The Billings Fire Department received a grant of $280,000 to remodel Fire Station 5.

See some of the infrastructural issues that will be remodeled with the grant money in the video below:

Lowe's Hometown Projects donates generous grant to remodel Billings fire station

The Lowe's Hometown Projects Program is a five-year national program that aims to support community infrastructure and programs. In total for all five years, Lowe's is giving away $100 million to 500 national organizations, including Billings Head Start and the Billings Fire Department.

Billings Head Start received $50,000 from the program, making a total of $330,000 donated to organizations in the city.

"I can definitely tell you, when I heard that we had two Billings nonprofit organizations that were selected, (I was) definitely ecstatic. Because it's great to give back to the community. That's who we are as a company. To be able to revitalize and invest in our community, I couldn't think of a better project to be a part of," said Tim McFarland, the store manager for the Billings Lowe's.

Don Hudson, MTN News

McFarland estimates the fire station remodeling will begin in August. And McFarland isn't the only one excited for that remodeling to begin.

According to Billings Fire Chief Matt Hoppell, Fire Station 5 has a lot of problems to fix, including outdated plumbing and bathrooms.

Hoppell said it's important for the firefighters to have a clean and safe space to come back to after the end of their call.

"Make it a comfortable place for them," said Hoppell on Friday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Tricia Mae, the facilities specialist with the City of Billings who works alongside the fire department, the grant money will be used to turn the current three-stall, public bathroom at the station into three separate private bathrooms. She said they also hope to turn an open-concept room into three private bedrooms.

"It couldn't have happened at a better time. You know, when our facilities specialist notified me that we were going to be receiving the grant, especially in the middle of our financial challenges that we're facing right now with property taxes it couldn't have been a better time," Hoppell said.