Lowe's chooses Billings Head Start for $50K grant for new equipment

Billings Head Start recently received a major boost, and it didn't come from a classroom.

Through its $100 million Hometown Projects initiative, Lowe's chose Billings as one of 500 nationwide recipients of a $50,000 grant and a crew of volunteers.

At Head Start, the grant funded new playground equipment, sandboxes, a shed, and a greenhouse, all built by Lowe's employees giving back.

It's hands-on help for the next generation.

“We are really cruising because we are on the clock with our kids coming back pretty soon,” said Lorne Armer, Head Start operations manager. “We're an organization that relies on help from the outside. And so, for us to have this wonderful opportunity, it's a wonderful grant. It's a large grant, and it's allowing us to do things that would have taken us years and years and years. And it is all for the kids in the community.”

Classes at Head Start begin the day after Labor Day.

In total, the Lowe's Hometown Project program donated $330,000 to organizations in the city.