‘Lots of smiles’: 21st annual Billings Harvest Festival brings out witches, pies and more

Vanessa Willardson
BILLINGS— The 21st annual Harvest Festival brought live entertainment, food and dozens of vendors out in downtown Billings Saturday.

The event took place at the streets under Skypoint from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch to see the sights of the festival:

‘Lots of smiles’: 21st annual Billings Harvest Fest brings out witches, pies and more

One group of 13 women dressed as witches, the Magic City Witch Dancers, performed at the event for the fifth year in a row.

“The public has been great. There's a lot of people done here at Harvest Festival today. And we always get lots of smiles and laughter from the public,” said Magic City Witch Dancers co-founder Larissa McPheeters.

Larissa McPheeters

“We dance, we perform, we entertain, we talk in silly voices. We hand out lots of trinkets and candy,” she added.

The festival also brought vendors such as Ann’s Pies, owned by Ann Stahl from Roundup.

Ann Stahl

This was Stahl’s first year selling at Harvest Festival. She sold 79 pies in approximately three hours.

“My sister conned me into doing this and I'm loving it actually. The atmosphere is great, and I love doing pie, so I decided, hey, maybe it will work, and it sure has,” said Stahl.

Hillary Athas

Another vendor, Billings-based Crafted with Light, owned by Hillary Athas, has made an appearance at Harvest Festival for years. The festival is her favorite vendor market of the year.

“This is my favorite time of year. I love fall. I love the colors, the food, the smell, the scent. …usually, fingers crossed, you get about 70 degrees and it's absolutely perfect weather to be out here for that,” she said.

