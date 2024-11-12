Logan's Legs: Billings couple seeks help for dog’s life-saving surgery

BILLINGS — A Billings couple and Rez Dog Rescue is seeking community support to cover the costly surgery needed to save their latest rescue, Logan, from a life-threatening leg deformity.

For Kirstie and Scott McGough, their home is always full of love—and dogs. The couple has been fostering dogs for nearly eight years, offering a safe haven for animals in need.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kirstie and Scott McGough with three of their dogs.

“We usually bring them in for a few weeks, and then adopt them out. Unfortunately, we adopt a lot of the ones that we bring in, because I can't say no," said Kirstie.

In an effort to keep their family’s four-legged members under control, Kirstie recently set a limit for the number of animals they own at a time, implementing a "four-dog max" rule. Despite this, their newest addition, Logan, will be their sixth.

“We've struggled with infertility issues, and so we haven't been able to have kids, and so that's been kind of what we focused on is making our family full of dogs," said Kirstie.

However, Logan is facing a battle that goes beyond simple adoption. He is suffering from angular limb deformity in his two front legs, creating more difficulties for walking each day.

“Last week, it was heartbreaking because all of a sudden he just started limping and just wouldn't, like, use his leg," said Kirstie.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Logan has an angular limb deformity, making it increasing difficult to walk each day.

They first came across the Shepherd mix in August after seeing a post from Rez Dog Rescue, a 501 c3 nonprofit that works to rescue stray dogs from Southeast Montana. They were the ones who found the dog already injured, and it was unclear if he was born with the deformity. Logan had gone through a few foster families after being rescued but was still waiting on his forever home. Due to his deformity, Kirstie knew she had to step in.

“I think it's just been heartbreaking because we didn't know what to expect as far as what the medical care was going to look like, and we did our own research and we knew it was going to be really expensive,” said Kirstie.

Logan will need surgery to fix his legs to be able to walk properly. What they initially thought might take years to require the surgery has now become an urgent matter. Logan’s condition is worsening quickly, and the McGoughs have been told that it is needed as soon as December. Unfortunately, the costs of his treatment are staggering. Due to the complicity of the procedure, it will cost roughly $8,000 per leg. If Logan is not able to get the surgery in time and loses his legs, he will face an unfortunate reality.

“We were kind of told if he didn't get the surgery in both front legs went out, he would be euthanized, and so we're trying to obviously avoid that doing everything we can," said Kirstie.

That is where the rescue organization stepped in to help. Kristin, a volunteer, has rescued and fostered her dogs herself, so she was unable to take on Logan's care. She said they wanted to find the right fit for him and were thrilled when the McGoughs expressed interest.

"Kirstie fell in love with him from the moment she saw him," said Kristin, who declined to give her last name. “He's so full of life. It's just so hard to watch him and so much pain and just want to give him a second chance."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kristin with Rez Dog Rescue pictured with her five foster dogs.

The organization also helps with medical care for the dogs they find, but due to the price, they cannot do it without help.

“Unfortunately as a rescue, to be able to put that much into one dog, now we're taking away from other dogs, so it's really hard for us to justify the ends versus the means and that kind of stuff," said Kristin. "We get medical cases all the time. It's just Logan's is extra special because it's extra expensive."



They and the McGoughs decided to set up a fundraiser for Logan's surgery, and within three days, the campaign has already reached over $6,000.

“I don't know how we'll ever thank everybody for everything that they've done for Logan because it's pretty incredible. It's pretty amazing how everyone is willing to help in any way they can,” said Scott.

The McGoughs are also making personal sacrifices to contribute to the surgery costs. They are selling their camper and are taking on extra shifts at work to help raise the money.

"We aren't ones to usually ask for help, but these are kind of our kids, so when we when we take one on, we kind of do everything we can to make them comfortable and happy and live as long as they can," said Scott.

"He's worth it, so it's better than any toy," added Kirstie.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Logan has bonded with the McGough's other dog, Kevin, who was found with his back legs broken when they adopted him. They joke that the two with their injuries make up 'one whole dog.'

For the McGoughs, caring for Logan has been a labor of love, and they’re grateful for the support from their community. Despite his physical challenges, Logan is still full of spirit and energy, and he has quickly become part of the family.

“I was telling the doctor he had his third leg up and he was still out here throwing our dogs out on the ground. We were like, 'what are you doing?’" joked Kirstie. “It just doesn't stop him, and then I think that's what pushes us even more."

“He's not giving up. He's still going strong. He's just he's an amazing dog. Really is," said Kristin.



If you’d like to donate to help with Logan’s surgery, you can find his PayPal account linked to the Logan’s Fight page by clicking here.