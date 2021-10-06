Lockwood schools temporarily locked down

Lockwood schools were on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday afternoon because of threats of a weapon at school, but Superintendent Tobin Novasio said the threat turned out not to be credible.

All afternoon school activities were canceled Wednesday but will resume Thursday, Novasion told MTN News.

Students were also released early for the day, he said.

The lockdown affected both Lockwood High School and Eileen Johnson Middle School. Elementary school students had an early release day and were not on campus when the lockdown occurred, Novasio said.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene and are investigating, Novasio said.