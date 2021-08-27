Lockwood schools start second year in new building

LOCKWOOD — Lockwood schools began class on Wednesday with a lot of excitement about the upcoming year.

“It’s nice to be back in the building in a more normal capacity for sure. Last year was a little rough trying to figure out how to teach, so I feel a little more on my game this year, and the kids are appreciating that, I think,” said Ashley Koss, the family and consumer science teacher at Lockwood High School.

Since last year, the district has added hundreds of new students, with over 150 new students at the high school alone. The district has opted to make masks optional to start the year.

This is also the first year in which the district will compete in varsity sports.

“It’s a unique year for us. We’re starting our first year of varsity sports in everything but football. We held football out for one more year until we get that senior class so it’s going to be good for us to go out there and compete,” said Mike Erickson, the activities director at Lockwood high school.

The high school does not have a senior class because the district and buildings are so new. This is also why the school has not had varsity sports in the past.

With the first week of school in the books, Lockwood Superintendent Tobin Novasio says they are off to a strong start, and he has high hopes for the rest of the year.

“So far, the kickoff to the start of the year has been amazing, it’s been great. Great parent support, kids are excited to be back in school,” said Novasio.

