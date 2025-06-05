Lockwood schools mourning death of student

The Lockwood School District is mourning the death of a student.

The school confirmed to Q2 News Wednesday night that a student had died recently.

Counselors will be at the school at 8 a.m. Thursday for anyone who needs help, even though school is out for the summer.

The school did not release any other information about the student's death.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The student will be deeply missed by friends, teachers and all who knew them," school officials wrote in a message to parents and faculty.