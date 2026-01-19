BILLINGS — Residents living in the Emerald Hills trailer park in Lockwood woke up to law enforcement lining the streets Saturday morning, following an alleged shooting.

At this time, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has not released an official statement as to what happened but MTN was able to confirm that it was a public disturbance that turned into a shooting.

Lockwood residents react to Saturday morning shooting

Residents in the neighborhood, like Josefa Wolf, said it was a surprise to wake up to Saturday morning.

"Honestly, it was really crazy to see," Wolf said Sunday afternoon. "There are crime scene investigators outside at the front of the trailer court."

Wolf said that the entire block was confused.

"My neighbor said that she heard the gun shot, and I'm like that's crazy," Wolf said. "It was really crazy and surreal to see that that can actually happen."

Morgan Leggett lives near the trailer park and said it was unique to not hear something from authorities.

“A lot of people were confused as to why they hadn’t posted anything about it and why it’s not on the news yet,” Leggett said.

That's why Leggett took matters into her own hands, reaching out to the Sheriff's Office herself.

“I messaged the Yellowstone county Sheriff’s Office and they told me that it was just a shooting that happened but everything was good,” Leggett said.

Leggett said authorities responded to her Facebook message within five minutes, which helped bring her some peace of mind.

"It's nice knowing that they can get back to you and you can get answers quick," Leggett said.

Wolf said that the property owner shared more details as to what happened later on. MTN reached out to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office for comment but did not hear back.