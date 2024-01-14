Lockwood residents brave the dark and cold amid power outage

As record breaking cold temperatures hit southeastern Montana, residents in Lockwood were stuck dealing with the cold without power due to a massive outage.

Residents said the outage lasted about three hours and started on Friday night.

Tessa Smith and her family were among the many that were stuck in the dark.

"Everything went dark and quiet," Smith said. "We had nothing at all. Just flashlights and that was it."

Smith said that her kids woke up when their noise machines stopped functioning, and that she did her best to remain calm.

"I was scared because it was so cold and I was worried about the kids," Smith said. "We just kept them bundled up and tried to run around to stay warm."

Tessa's husband Aaron said that while it didn't get dangerously cold inside their home, they could certainly feel the affects.

"It started to get cold," Aaron said. "It wasn't bad, but we could feel it coming through the door."

Fortunately, the lights came on about three hours later for the Smith's. However, the impact of the outage was still being felt Sunday. Their pipes are frozen so now the family doesn't have running water.

"Yeah, it's not fun," Aaron said. "It was relieving when the power came back on and we're happy about that, but this is difficult for sure."

It wasn't just the Smith's facing challenges. There were multiple posts on the Lockwood Neighborhood Watch Facebook page with families and business dealing with the outage.

"I know other people in our neighborhood were for sure," Tessa said. "I was looking at Facebook and pretty much all of Lockwood was out."

The Smiths said they never heard what the cause of the outage was, and while it was an alarming couple of hours, they were thankful that power had been restored.

"We couldn't get a hold of anybody, so we don't know if there was a real reason to (the power outage)," Tessa said. "If it had been another couple hours, we would've gone somewhere else. It was getting too cold."