Lockwood looking at town center and more housing

A town center and more housing could soon be built in Lockwood.

The Lockwood Steering Committee heard three proposals at Lockwood High School on Thursday night.

Affordable or attainable housing were in parts of three plans for devlopement on land near Johnson Lane.

A town center would have shops and be a place for community gathering.

The need for more housing has been part of the motivation for Lockwood.

Teresa Stroebe, Lockwood Steering Committee temporary chair. KTVQ photo

"Lockwood will be growing," said Teresa Stroebe, who served as temporary chair for the committee. "There's no stopping the growth with the bridge coming in and with this wonderful high school in this community. I think it will be a desirable place and already is and will be in the future. The need for affordable housing is statewide, but it's also a national crisis."

Stroebe says Yellowstone County commissioners have already approved the idea of a Lockwood town center.

She does not have time as to when the project would get started.