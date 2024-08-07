Lockwood Little League bleachers toppled, field damaged following storm

LOCKWOOD — Lockwood saw significant power outages and property damage from Tuesday night's storm, and parts of the Lockwood Little League field were destroyed by strong winds.

Alina Hauter/MTN News A dug out roof after it was ripped off the structure.

Bleachers that were just purchased by the Lockwood Little League board only made it through one season before they were damaged by the wind. The wind also ripped the roof off one of the dugouts. Another dugout was flooded with water.

The president of the Lockwood Little League board, Lindsay Parks, said over 250 kids use the field but it won't be playable for the upcoming season.

Alina Hauter/MTN News One of the dugouts was flooded after Tuesday's storm.

"It's really sad, just because, you know, this is a field for kids and we're solely ran off volunteers and donations," Parks said Wednesday. "Trying to figure out if we have the insurance to cover something like this. Unfortunately, it's looking like we don't have, you know, the coverage for something under weather."

Because the board's insurance won't cover damage from weather, Parks said they are in dire need of donations, whether it's time or money. Visit their Facebook page or email BlockwithLittleLeague@gmail.com.