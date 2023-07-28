Lockwood High graduate takes world beauty queen title

BILLINGS — From homecoming queen to world queen, a girl from the first-ever graduating class at the brand new high school Lockwood is already making a very big name for herself.

Guinevere Cusak was recently crowned as the reigning 2024 World’s Universal Girl, and she’s the very first ever to hold this title in Montana.

The title is part of the natural beauty pageant competition called Our Little Miss. Gwyn placed first place in the world in the 16 to 20-year-old age category.

“We leave all the fake add-ons at home. We don’t promote fake hair teeth, it’s natural, who you are from the inside out. When I met her in January, I knew that she was going to go far. Talent is a big portion of the points for the contestants. She just has the voice of an angel. She looked like she belonged in a movie, she’s very contagious, very happy,” says Lily Aimone, Montana State Our Little Miss Director. “To bring home the first world queen in our natural pageant system is huge for us, it's huge for the community. Our Little Miss has been around for 63 years, and we finally have our first world queen out of the state of Montana.”

It’s no question that 18-year-old Gwyneivere Cusak has talent, and now she’s back in Montana from her recent world stage appearance in Houston, Texas.

Gwyn certainly has a long list of accomplishments from her days at Lockwood High School, class of 2022.

“I did a lot of things in high school. I was homecoming queen, I got the Heart of the Lion award, I started a show choir, me and my friends started the Jr. Optimist Club, I did cheer, I was president of FCCLA, I was district vice president of FCCLA, I was senior class president, I was student body president, I was choir president,” says Gwyn.

Now she adds to her list another accomplishment: 2024 World’s Universal Girl ages 16 to 20, and she already has big plans for her reigning year.

“I plan on doing many, many community service hours. I'm excited to go to events and represent Montana. I’m just really excited to get the word out about what we can do as women and how we can be beautiful but still represent important things,” she said.

State director Lily Aimone says pageantry isn’t big in Montana yet, but this win is a big start for a program she just took over this past year, that’s open to ages 0 to 99.

"I encourage anyone of all ages; young, old, middle age, it's just fun. Pageantry is growing in Montana, so please stay tuned, message the Our Little Miss Facebook page if you are interested," Aimone said.

Anyone can participate at the local level for free, with no experience necessary, and with a coach like Lily and natural beauty and talent like Gwyn's you could go far too.

“All of these girls have been doing it their whole lives and this is my first pageant,” says Cusak. “You just have to be yourself and that's what is going to get you places.”

