Lockwood grower breaks Montana state record with 1,591-pound giant pumpkin

BILLINGS — What started as a seedling and a dream has turned into a record-breaking feat for one Lockwood man, whose five-year passion for giant pumpkins has officially paid off.

Local home-grower and insurance salesman Joe Nigro broke Montana’s state record for the heaviest pumpkin on Saturday, hauling in a massive 1,591-pound gourd at the Wyoming State Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Pumpkin Drop in Worland, Wyoming. The previous record, set at 1,348 pounds, was crushed by more than 200 pounds.

“It kept growing like 10 pounds a day, even a couple of weeks ago," said Nigro.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Joe Nigro cuts into his pumpkin on Sunday in Billings.

Nigro has been growing Dill’s Atlantic Giant pumpkins since 2021. Inspired by his friends on the East Coast who gave him seeds, he began chasing his personal bests each season and has entered several competitions in the surrounding states.

"The first year, 2021, I grew a 950-pound pumpkin, and then I just been chasing that dragon pretty much ever since, just trying to get something bigger,” said Nigro.

His girlfriend, Sidney Sipe, never expected the hobby would be something the two would get into. After five years, she said it has now taken over their whole lives, requiring months of preparation and daily maintenance.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Joe Nigro and Sidney Sipe break into their pumpkin on Sunday.

"We grew this giant pumpkin, and we were like, 'Wait a minute, if we could do that with almost no preparation, then what can we do with a little bit more?'" recalled Sipe. "It definitely becomes like his baby, our babies, and when it's gone, it's a little sad, but also cool.”

For Nigro, he's been working towards a goal. In Montana, the state record for the heaviest pumpkin was 1,348 pounds and was set in 2023 by Fairview grower Mike Cotter. The couple came close at the same competition with 1,325 pounds, but always had the confidence they could beat it.

Joe Nigro The start of Nigro's seedlings back in April.

This year, the couple grew two pumpkins for competition. One was entered into a weigh-off in Rapid City, South Dakota, several weeks ago, where it tipped the scales at 1,247 pounds. But they had another, even bigger one waiting in their backyard.

Nigro started this pumpkin’s journey in mid-April, planting seeds indoors before transferring the sprout outside by May 1. By mid-July, the entire plant had expanded to nearly 1,000 square feet. Nigro and Sipe were able to streamline their growing process after utilizing a new drip fertilization system.

Joe Nigro This year's pumpkins. The plant's vines take up a large portion of their yard.

"Took up a massive amount of space," said Sipe. "The little things have gotten quicker and easier to do."

The second pumpkin was entered into the Wyoming State Weigh-Off, a Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC)-sanctioned event that drew more than 30 growers from the region. After a long day of weigh-ins, Nigro’s gourd earned second place overall, behind a 1,788-pound pumpkin from a Lovell, Wyoming, grower. But his pumpkin officially broke the record for the largest ever grown in Montana.

"That one first and then mine was second, and yeah, they just said state record, and it was great,” said Nigro.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Joe Nigro and Sidney Sipe celebrate their 1,591-pound pumpkin in Worland, Wyoming, on Saturday, which broke the previous Montana state record.

“I cheered very loud, very loud," added Sipe. "It was very exciting. I don't even care about first at the fair. We just wanted the state record.”

Along with the record, he also won $600 in prize money. On Sunday, he cut into his winning pumpkin, and while Nigro said it is not necessarily the best for use in pumpkin pies, he will still enjoy his months of labor.

“I'm going to cut a hole in it and take the seeds and dissect it and look at it, and then smash it probably,” said Nigro with a laugh.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Joe Nigro cuts into his pumpkin on Sunday in Billings.

Now, after four years of competition, the couple says they have only just begun and are already planning on breaking their own record next year. For Nigro, the challenge is part of the reward, and his dedication is a testament that consistency and hard work can pay off.

"Just have fun with it," he said. "It's just fun to watch a plant grow, so just have fun with it, and something cool will happen.”