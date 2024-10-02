Lockwood celebrates all-female fire crew

It was a first for the Lockwood Fire District this week: An all-female crew manned the station for a full shift.

The three firefighters, acting Capt. Lindsey Lambert, engineer Katie Haider, and firefighter Shady Erhorn, worked the full overnight shift from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Lockwood Fire Chief Branden Stevens.

"All three of these fine firefighter/paramedics have done an outstanding job because of who they are, not just what they are. The fact that they are female firefighters is just noteworthy because of the rarity of this event. It is an important milestone for Lockwood and the fire service in Montana," Stevens wrote in the release.

Here's the full release:

