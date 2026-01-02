Local family welcomes first Billings baby of the year

BILLINGS— The first baby born in Billings this year, Jer’Aki Mason LaForge, made his appearance Thursday morning at St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

His parents, Mariah LaForge and Caleb Mason, welcomed him into the world at 10:43 a.m. He’s their second child, after older brother Nathaniel LaForge-Mason.

Jer’Aki weighs 6 lbs. 5 oz. and is 19.5 inches long.

Vanessa Willardson

According to Mariah, there’s a story behind his name.

“Both my little brothers. They're two days apart in December. Jeremiah and Malaki. So, Jeremiah, J-E-R, and then Malaki, A-K-I,” she said.

Jer’Aki came four weeks ahead of his January 29 due date.