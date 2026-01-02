Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local family welcomes first Billings baby of the year

Screen Shot 2026-01-01 at 6.43.42 PM.png
Vanessa Willardson
Jer'Aki Mason LaForge
Screen Shot 2026-01-01 at 6.43.42 PM.png
Posted

BILLINGS— The first baby born in Billings this year, Jer’Aki Mason LaForge, made his appearance Thursday morning at St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

His parents, Mariah LaForge and Caleb Mason, welcomed him into the world at 10:43 a.m. He’s their second child, after older brother Nathaniel LaForge-Mason.

Jer’Aki weighs 6 lbs. 5 oz. and is 19.5 inches long.

Screen Shot 2026-01-01 at 6.44.56 PM.png

According to Mariah, there’s a story behind his name.

“Both my little brothers. They're two days apart in December. Jeremiah and Malaki. So, Jeremiah, J-E-R, and then Malaki, A-K-I,” she said.

Jer’Aki came four weeks ahead of his January 29 due date.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader