Loaded ammunition magazine found at Billings school

BILLINGS - Law enforcement is investigating the source of a loaded ammunition magazine found at a Billings school.

School officials said in a social media post that the magazine was found at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near the gym at Orchard Elementary School by a group from the Friendship House who were using the gym.

The magazine "was immediately locked up," law enforcement was notified, and school staff was notified at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

"Law enforcement is investigating and has confirmed there is no ongoing threat," the school post states.

School is being held as usual but as "an extra precaution, a school resource officer will be at the school all day."