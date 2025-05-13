BILLINGS — Billings parents Darrell and Kristi Vavrosky have created a foundation honoring their son, Jace Vavrosky, who died last year after being diagnosed with agressive melanoma.

Vavrosky was 28 at the time of his death and had received the diagnosis just six weeks before he died.

Live Like Jace: Billings parents create foundation to honor late son

His parents said he was practically obsessed with the Montana outdoors.

“He lived for an adventure,” said Kristi. "Anything outdoors. If it was hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, golfing, etc. Anything he could do to just be outside in nature."

Jace's passion for the outdoors began, like it does for many, with his father.

“I did all that stuff with my dad,” Darrell said. "Who was actually a great mentor for both Jace and I."

But Darrell admitted that Jace’s passion for the outdoors was even greater than his own.

“I actually learned a lot from him because he did so much research on stuff,” Darrell said.

Tragically, on Jan.3, 2024, Jace was diagnosed with metastasized melanoma. It proved to be a battle that he could not win, with the disease practically spreading everywhere by the time it was detected.

“Devastation," Kristi said, with tears in her eyes. "He was our everything."

Darrell struggled to get out the words, overcome with emotion.

“Nothing compares to losing a child," Darrell said. "It has to be the hardest thing ever.”

In the midst of their grief, Jace’s parents thought of an idea that would both help them move on and honor their son.

“Because he was such a good kid and brought so much joy to other people, we knew we had to continue his legacy and share his legacy,” Kristi said.

And so, the Live Like Jace Foundation was formed. The Vavroskys said the goal is to provide outdoors opportunities for those in need.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to promote the things he did and loved,” Darrell said.

Their work has already paid off, as the foundation recently gifted a young girl diagnosed with melanoma a lighter rifle, so she could continue to hunt with her dad.

“As we grow and we see all the impact that we can make on people’s lives, I think it’ll really help us cope with such a loss,” Kristi said.

On Saturday, the foundation will hold a silent auction at Henry’s Garage, located on Garden Avenue, with all of the proceeds helping people live like Jace.

“I think he would be happy," Darrell said with tears in his eyes. "Knowing he’s not forgotten and won't be for what he's done in his life."

For more information on the foundation, click here.