Little readers in Billings celebrate 30 years of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library was full of music, laughter, and a whole lot of Dolly Parton spirit on Saturday morning as families gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This global program that has helped foster a love of reading in millions of children, including thousands in Yellowstone County.

Watch here to see the Dolly Parton-filled celebration at the Billings Public Library

Billings little readers celebrate 30 years of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library with books and boots

The event featured story time, coloring, cake, and karaoke singalongs of iconic hits, such as, “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and even “Baby Shark” and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star." While Parton herself was not in attendance, some fabulous little readers took her place in the Dolly Parton costume contest.

“We love all things Dolly here in Billings and Yellowstone County,” said Elizabeth Clinton, community impact coordinator with United Way of Yellowstone County, which took over local administration of the program from Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte in 2024.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kids could color Dolly Parton-themed pages.

The Imagination Library mails free, age-appropriate books each month to children who sign up from birth to age five with no barrier to entry. Since its founding in 1995, the program has distributed over 270 million books across five countries.

“These are free, high-quality, developmentally friendly books, so really making sure that they're appropriate for each age group that they get sent to,” said Clinton. “Early childhood literacy is super important, just to make sure that you're reading as much as possible to your kiddo, giving them new things to learn about, and of course, it helps boost creativity and imagination.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Locally, the impact is significant. Since United Way took over, the program has grown by more than 1,000 children in Yellowstone County and now serves over 4,300 kids in the area.

"The Treasure State Foundation and Mrs. Gianforte, of course, are huge proponents of the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and have actually made it possible to be available in all counties in Montana,” said Clinton.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For families like the Schanamans, the program has become part of their routine. Four-year-old Charlotte Schanaman has been part of it since she was two.

“We love to read. We have probably too many books, but you could never have too many," said her mother, Ruth. "We get a book once a month. Charlotte gets really excited. She loves getting more books.”

“(I like) every kind of book, except I don’t like some books” chimed in Charlotte.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

One of the day's highlights was the costume contest, where 5-year-old Krixlyn Shafer stole the show dressed head-to-toe as Dolly herself, complete with cowgirl boots, heart-shaped sunglasses, and a tiny guitar.

"I won the contest and I get cookies!" beamed Shafer.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

As the Imagination Library enters its fourth decade, that excitement for books will continue with the same mission: to inspire early literacy, creativity, and the joy of reading in every child no matter where they live.

"Having books is very important for kids. It helps with reading, with language, and all that,” said Schanaman.

To learn more about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, click here.