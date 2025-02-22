Little Big Horn College hosts free tax help, strengthening trust and finances

CROW AGENCY — On Friday, St. Labre Youth & Family Services organized a free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service session at Little Big Horn College.

“Our community members are already struggling financially," said Roberta Glenn, the Development Services Community Coordinator for Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation. "For every dollar that’s made on the reservation, 85 cents leaves.”

Tommy Robinson said he is in his fourteenth season working with the St. Labre team.

“People still would just say, ‘I don’t want anyone else doing my taxes but you,'" said Robinson.

He said the group has handled more than 8,000 returns, totaling more than 21 million dollars in federal refund dollars returned for free.

“Once you build that trust with someone, especially around here on the reservation–that’s a good thing ‘cause I think a lot of times it's hard for us to–trust," said Robinson.