Lincoln Day dinner brings out GOP hopefuls in Montana

Republican political hopefuls gathered in billings Friday night in front of a big crowd.

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee held its annual Lincoln Reagan Day dinner at the Swift River Ranch.

It's a major fundraiser for the party, and the dinner drew several hundred people.

A forum was held with the eight candidates who are vying to replace Matt Rosendale as Montana's eastern congressional district representative.

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy also made an appearance.