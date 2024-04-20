Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln Day dinner brings out GOP hopefuls in Montana

More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
GOP 3_2.7.1.jpg
GOP 1_2.2.1.jpg
GOP 2_2.4.1.jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 00:17:26-04

Republican political hopefuls gathered in billings Friday night in front of a big crowd.

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee held its annual Lincoln Reagan Day dinner at the Swift River Ranch.

It's a major fundraiser for the party, and the dinner drew several hundred people.

A forum was held with the eight candidates who are vying to replace Matt Rosendale as Montana's eastern congressional district representative.

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy also made an appearance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader