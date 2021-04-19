Lights on Broadway add to downtown Billings

Organizers completed phase two of the Broadway lights project, with the idea of bringng a bright, energetic atmosphere to downtown Billings.

Four months after hanging lights over Broadway between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North, lights went up between between 2nd and 3rd on Sunday.

Some of the people living and working downtown have volunteered and made contributions.

Electricians put up 382 LED bulbs that will make for an economical electricity bill.

Mayor Bill Cole says the lights are indicative of the vibrancy downtown.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole KTVQ photo

"This is the beginning of, I think a new, exciting time, real resurgence for downtown Billings." Cole said. "Lighting is everything. You know it just brings a sense of vitality downtown. Residential is hot right now, and this is part of building a community. Creates a festive atmosphere downtown. It's going to be great."

Big Sky Economic Develepment, the Bill and Ann Cole Foundation and other volunteers contributed to the project.