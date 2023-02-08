Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Rimrock Foundation, to step down at end of year

Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Billings-based treatment facility Rimrock Foundation, announced Tuesday she's retiring at the end of the year.

“We have been so fortunate to have Lenette as our CEO for the past 12 years. She has been a visionary, taking this organization to the next level. We wish Lenette the best in her retirement and her future endeavors," said Shane Heigis, chair of the Rimrock Foundation, in a written statement.

Rimrock, with nearly 200 employees, is the largest substance use disorder and mental health center in the region. Serving over 1,800 patients per year, Rimrock recently announced they will build a new five-acre, state-of-the-art campus in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. Under the leadership of Kosovich, this project has taken shape and will be ready to open in 2025.

“Leading this amazing team and serving our community has been the biggest honor of my professional career. I know that I leave Rimrock in the hands of some of the most experienced and caring professionals in our field. I also hope that the next CEO of Rimrock experiences the same level of community support that I have had," Kosovich said in a written statement.

Rimrock did not announce a timeline for naming Kosovich's replacement.