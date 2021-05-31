Legion Riders ready for Memorial Day Cemetery Ride

The American Legion Riders Chapter 4 Yellowstone plans to hold its fourth annual cemetery ride.

The riders will attend Memorial Day ceremonies at five different locations.

Post Four began a weekend of service on Saturday, placing flags at Mountview Cemetery.

The riders say they're glad they and all who join can show their support.

Gil Floyd, American Legion Riders Chapter 4- Yellowstone director. KTVQ photo

"It's humbling to see the amount of people that are out and when we go across town," said Gil Scott, Legion Riders director. "Over the last couple years, we've seen quite the outpouring of support. Monday is about our fallen veterans, not the veterans like myself that's still running around and doing things, but the guys that gave up the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

KTVQ

The ride will start at Riverside Cemetery in the heights at 8:00 a.m.

Then they'll head to Terrace Gardens Cemetery at 9.

At 10, it's time for the remembrance at Mountview Cemetery.

KTVQ

At 11, they head to Yellowstone Valley Memorial Cemetery.

And then it's on the road to Laurel to the Yellowstone National Cemetery for the ceremony at noon.