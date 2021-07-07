Lazy KT Motel in downtown Billings sold; demolition planned

BILLINGS - The Layz KT Motel in downtown Billings - a source of a high number of police calls - is being sold and will be torn down to help the city cut down on crime, according to the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD).

Zack Terakedis, director of the BIRD, did not identify the new owners in a news release but noted his agency was working with them to improve the neighborhood by tearing down the motel.

Q2 News Zack Terakedis, Billings Industrial Revitalization District director.

The Lazy KT at 1403 First Avenue North has been the source of 338 calls for emergency responders in the past two years, according to Terakedis, along with hundreds of additional calls in the two blocks surrounding the property.

Q2 News Lazy KT Motel closed with fencing around perimeter on Wednesday.

The motel is currently owned by the Gerald and Della Struckman Living Trust, according to property records.

Terakedis said in the release that he first approached the owners about curbing crime there and was told buying the property was one option. That's when the new ownership group stepped in, he said.