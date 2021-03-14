Lazy Bum Triathlon supports Kicks for Kids 406

BILLINGS - Saturday, the Lazy Bum Triathlon held by the Knights of Columbus #1259.

A lot more hard work goes into this event than its name may let on.

The Knights of Columbus is a group of volunteers that put on events to raise funds for local charities.

The Triathlon supports Kicks for Kids 406.

This organization partners with counselors to provide brand new shoes to children in need in our area.

The event, which took place inside and outside of the Columbia Club, is in its third year.

The three legs of the competition included corn-hole, cribbage, and mini-golf.

Tup Tim Thai food truck was also on hand, and made a large donation toward the cause.

