Lawsuit filed in helicopter crash that killed Wyoming Marine, four others

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court over a fatal crash back in 2022 of an Osprey V-22 that killed five US Marines, including Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson County, Wyoming,reports Sheridan Media.

According to a release from Wisner Baum, an aviation accident law firm based in Los Angeles, the suit alleges “deceptive practices and systematic failures” causing the deaths of the five Marines.

It names Bell Textron, Boeing, Rolls Royce Corp and Rolls Royce North America.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the families of Rasmuson, Capt. John J. Sax, 33. of Placer, California; Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 21, of Valencia, New Mexico; accuses the companies of negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and fraudulent misrepresentation for fraudulent misrepresentation for failing to make “truthful statements to the government and to service members about the design, operation, and safety of V-22 Osprey aircraft.”

Also killed in the crash was Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire.

In a statement, Amber Sax, wife of Cpt. John Sax, said, “we seek accountability, answers, and change. Our goal isn’t to have the platform removed, it’s to know that someday we will be able to say, ‘their lives enabled others to live,’ knowing what happened to them won’t ever be repeated.”

Also according to the release, since entering service, the Osprey has been involved in multiple accidents, resulting in the deaths of 62 people.

Investigations are ongoing in two crashes that happened in 2023, which killed three US Marines in Australia and eight US Air Force crewmen in Japan.