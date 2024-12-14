Law enforcement raises money for Billings area Special Olympics athletes

Special Olympics supporters hosted the annual Polar Plunge on Friday night at the REI Co-op parking lot in Billings.

The event, sponsored by local law enforcement, has a goal of raising $50,000.

This is always a favorite for Logan Galley.

“It's just fun,” Galley said, typing into a device that speaks his words.

Galley is a junior at Billings West and has experienced jumping into the water at the Polar Plunge.

“How does it feel when you jump in?,” asked Samantha Drange, a teacher a West.

“Cold,” Logan replied.

Aison Lee has also participated in the Polar Plunge.

“I'm a little bit nervous,” Lee said. “And also nervous at the fact that I'm on TV."

This is an especially big time for West.

Next week, the school will celebrate becoming a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion.

West has programs to put together students with and without intellectual disabilities to participate in sports, a leadership team and student council.

“It shows the acceptance of who they are as an individual.” Drange said. “It shows that they belong and they get to participate just like any other student within our school.”

Castle Rock Middle School is working toward that status and the principal and assistant principal are competing to raise money for Special Olympics.

The winner receives the honor of getting dunked at the polar plunge.

“It really helps the whole school to understand what Special Olympics is about as well as to be a part of Special Olympics,” said Melissa Hawkins, a Castle Rock teacher.

“The idea that sports is going to bring everyone together and all of our individuals with intellectual disabilities are coming together,” said Sherry Rudolph, Special Olympics Montana senior outreach director. “And showing that they are so capable of doing all of these sports and so much more.”

In addition, athletes practiced on Wednesday for the upcoming bowling competition in January.

“It's really fun,” said Aidan Oak, a Special Olympics bowler. “It's really fun. People should try watching the competition.”

“It's always fun,” said Zayden Beaver, another athlete. “At birthday parties. Just go for fun. I love it all the time."

Alcede Lindell put up a strike and a spare, which his mom celebrated.

“One hundred percent fun,” Alcede said.

“It absolutely warms my heart, gives me goose bumps,” Elisha Lindell, Alcede’s mom, said about the peopole who help the athletes. “I love it. Everybody, they need to support everybody out there.”