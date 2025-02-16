Lava Island opens in Billings, brings relief inspired by family’s cancer journey

BILLINGS — On Saturday, Lava Island opened to hundreds of people looking for an indoor experience amid the cold weather.

“It’s indoors which is great for the crazy winters, and sometimes, the really smoky summers," said Miranda Duncan, the co-general manager.

Celeste Henderson, who co-owns the business with her husband, Boyd Henderson, gave MTN a tour of the facility, which includes a trampoline area, a multi-level jungle gym, and private party rooms.

“A lot of parents have expressed to us (that) they’re glad to have a spot together for parties that isn’t their house," said Celeste.

Billings' Lava Island is the second location for the business. The first location is in Aurora, Colorado, where the Hendersons met the Duncan family.

“While we were in Denver for my son's cancer treatment, we actually ended up spending a lot of time at Lava Island and befriended the owners," said James Duncan, Miranda's husband and the business' other co-general manager.

The Duncan family said the Colorado branch of the business gave them a way to find relief amid their son Nathan's leukemia treatment.

“We really struggled with all of the challenges that he was facing as a nine-year-old, but also all of the challenges our six-year-old daughter was facing as well," said Miranda.

Despite officially opening on Saturday, the Duncan family has been a part of the process for two years, initially suggesting the former Billings Sports Plex for the new indoor play center.

“We’ve designed the play structure so every level is seven feet high," said James. "We’ve designed it in a way that families can play together.”

The two said they are excited to share the same fun they have experienced at Lava Island with Billings families.

“Every family has their own challenges. Everybody goes through the big things and the little things," said James.

Miranda and James would like to thank the Henderson family for bringing Lava Island to Billings and recognize their kids for giving them the strength to work long hours when opening the business.