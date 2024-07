BILLINGS - A 38-year-old laurel woman has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the Yellowstone River.

Nichole Blumenshine died Sunday after swimming in the river near Sportsman Park when she became caught in the current.

Her body was recovered a short time later by a boater.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Blumenshine died of drowning and her death was ruled accidental.