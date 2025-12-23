Laurel teens spread holiday cheer with surprise flower deliveries

LAUREL - A group of seventh-graders from Laurel Middle School is making the holidays brighter for community members who may be going through difficult times.

The students partnered with Lily Grass Floral to deliver roses and candy canes to complete strangers throughout their town.

The recipients were nominated by community members after the middle schoolers posted on social media, asking for names of people who might need some extra kindness during the holiday season.

The response was overwhelming, according to the students. Each flower delivery included a card letting recipients know that someone in their community was thinking of them during what can often be a lonely time of year.