Laurel rally held Saturday on Yellowstone to protest NorthWestern Energy's gas plant

LAUREL — A rally was held on the Yellowstone River Saturday to protest NorthWestern Energy's new power plant in Laurel.

The rally was organized by Northern Plains Resource Council, a community-led organization that has openly opposed NorthWestern Energy's plans to build the plant.

The gas plant is made up of 18 engines capable of generating 175 megawatts on 33 acres of land. The new grid is supposed to be especially helpful in cold winter and hot summer, when energy may be unreliable.

However, many Laurel residents aren't happy about the decision to build the plant in their home town.

"This plant is a Godzilla of, a bad Godzilla of consumption of methane gas. It's a huge volume of methane gas to burn to operate this plant, and they (NorthWestern Energy) don't care," says Steve Krum, a long-term Laurel resident.

According to Northern Plains, the greatest concerns regarding the plant are higher priced bills, pollution, and disruption to the community. At Saturday's rally, a pamphlet was handed out explaining some of these concerns.

Northern Plains writes, "The methane-fired plant will require 18 large and loud industrial engines, each of which require a seven-story, polluting smokestack sitting on land right next to the Yellowstone River. These massive engines will cause unwanted noise pollution for local residents and visitors who recreate on the parks and public lands adjacent to the plant."

However, NorthWestern Energy claims their power plant is designed to limit noise and light pollution on their website.

MTN reached out to NorthWestern Energy for comment regarding public concern. Their response is below.

The Yellowstone County Generating Station will provide 24/7 energy to the many who support it and to those who do not regardless.



While NorthWestern Energy respects the opinions of some who oppose natural gas generation for electricity, we must continue to provide the reliable energy service our customers count on. Jo Dee Black, NorthWestern Energy

To Krum, his biggest concerns are environmental impacts, health effects, and a rise in rates.

"A plant like this should have a three mile radius around it with no residential areas. Three miles around this plant gets all of Laurel, all the residential areas, uh almost to Billings. So, it has to be impacting the health and environment of everybody around here," he said.

In September of 2021, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) conducted a Montana Air Quality Permit (#5261-00) and estimates that .44/ lbs of Formaldehyde a year is the mass emission permitted, meaning that about 49.4 tons of year (with 18 engines) is permitted.

"It is classified as a major source of hazardous health pollutant. It is, that's what this plant it," says Krum.