LAUREL — The Laurel Police Department is seeking help locating Autumn Bardgett, a 21-year-old woman who was last heard from and seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to Laurel police, Bardgett weighs 95 pounds and is 4 feet 9 inches tall. The agency said her phone is either dead or off, and she does not have her medications with her.

Anyone with information about Bardgett is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737.