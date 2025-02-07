Laurel mayor declares state of emergency for snowstorm

Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner has declared a state of emergency in the city due to the heavy snowfall in the area.

The order went into effect Friday and lasts 72 hours. It allows the city to free up resources to hire contractors to help clear snow from roadways in the city.

In his order, Waggoner cited the "above-average snowpack" and "dangerous road conditions" throughout the city.

Waggoner also requested Laurel citizens to stay off the roads as much as possible during the snowstorm to allow for plows to clear the snow.