Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner has slim lead in bid for re-election

Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner leads in a tight race for re-election over City Council member Heidi Sparks.

Early returns showed Waggoner leading 557-548 in his bid for a second four-year term.

Laurel voters also elected a new city council member in Ward 1. Sara Naylor defeated Larry McPhail 125 votes to 73 votes. Brent Edgmond, Irv Wilke and Richard A. Klose Sr. also won uncontested races.

Elsewhere in the region, Big Timber voters elected Justin Ferguson for mayor, 320 to 197 over Lee Andreas. Leonard Woehler defeated Dulcie Bue-Clavarino for the lone contested city council race in Big Timber.

In Hysham, Kenneth Rolandson won an uncontested race for mayor, while council members, Wes Duncan and Jessica Schwarzrock, were also elected.