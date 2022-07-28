Laurel man competes in History Channel show

It was an opportunity to try something wild and crazy.

That's what a Laurel blacksmith said about the History Channel show, "Forged In Fire: Gladiators of the Forge."

John Lockie's passion and knowledge of blacksmith skills transferred over well to showing his talents in the timed competition.

"It's a hobby run amok," said Lockie. "I enjoyed working with metal and enjoy welding, forging things just kind of added the blade smithing to it. It's been an adventure just having the idea that you can make something out of nothing."

Lockie owns Double Y Web metal design works, and his family and friends encouraged him to apply to be on the show.

He appeared on a season nine episode Wednesday night.

A coin flip determined he would choose the material for the competition

"Roller chain is more like bicycle chain, motorcycle chain forge well," Lockie said about what he picked. "I wasn't quite sure if (his opponent) was familiar with it. So thought maybe it gave me a leg up. And it is a hard process and so it was... good thing to choose."

And his opponent chose the weapon they would make a Pugio dagger.

"The Pugio dagger was a Roman side of side weapon and it's the one that they figure that Caesar was killed with," Lockie said.

And Lockie understands the history of the weapon and the process of making it.

"I get a lot of appreciation for how they did it back in the day because it's such a more complicated process than then we're making it," he said. "They were so good at it because it was something they did every day. The professional smith, that's what they made day in and day out was knives and swords and and it was it was just a utilitarian."

With his company, Lockie makes a lot of unique artistic items, which prepared him for the show that required him to make the Pugio dagger in eight hours.

"It's problem-solving on the fly as you're going along," he said.

The show aired at 7 p.m. Mountain time.

"If you're not running it till 10, I think we're fine with that I got through that strength test," Lockie said. "And that was a part that I was most concerned about the strength test and then it was still sharp when they all got done. So I was very happy with the way that it tested."

While he did not advance, he enjoyed the competition.

"The performance was great," Lockie said. "It is quite an experience. It was a lot of fun."