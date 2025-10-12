LAUREL — The Laurel Fire Department is celebrating a brand-new firetruck, which aims to help modernize the department's equipment.

The truck was customized completely by the department and manufactured in Louisiana, before being driven to Laurel in September.

Watch this video to see the new truck:

Laurel Fire Department celebrates brand-new customized truck

Fire Chief JW Hopper said that "Engine 25" fits all of his station's needs.

"It's a custom pumper that two of our guys designed," Hopper said. "It's a great asset to the community of Laurel."

Hopper said the upgraded truck will help keep firemen safe, replacing a much older truck that sometimes would malfunction.

"It comes down to safety right?" Hopper said. "When you show up to a fire, it's going to pump water and it's going to keep our guys safe."

Laurel Fire Lt. Jonathan Gotschall said the new truck is a major upgrade.

"It really opens your eyes," Gotschall said. "Stepping into this truck, it kind of feels like you're stepping into the 21st century."

Gotschall said it will be great for the department to have a new truck that everyone can trust.

"Having a new apparatus that provides safety for the firemen is a huge thing," Gotschall said.

On Wednesday night, the new truck was welcomed to the department with a wet down and push in ceremony, which is a long-standing tradition that's gone on since firemen fought fires with horses.

"It's just to pay homage to the people that came before us and where the fire service is going," Gotschall said.

In the ceremony, the truck is washed off outside of the station before the firemen push it into the garage by hand just like used to happen with horses.

Hopper said that having the new truck in service feels too good to be true, and he's looking forward to the difference it would make.

“When the fire truck is finally delivered or you go to actually see it for the first time when it’s done, it was pretty cool,” Hopper said.