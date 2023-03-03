Laurel fire chief steps down amid frustration with mayor

After 13 years of serving as the fire chief for the city of Laurel, Brent Peters officially resigned Wednesday evening.

According to Peters, his resignation is due to frustrations with Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner and potential changes that could be coming to the department.

Peters tried to rescind his resignation this past week, but he said Waggoner denied his request. Peters has chosen to remain on the volunteer force, where he has served for 24 years, and he hopes the city can move forward.

“I have a motto that every one of these firefighters heard when they go on the department and it is what we do is bigger than any one of us,” Peters said Thursday afternoon. “I have to stand behind that and I have to believe in that. Therefore, I’m not fighting this anymore. We’re going to go forward.”

JW Hopper was named as the interim replacement for Peters in a press release Thursday afternoon. Hopper has served the department for 16 years and was most recently deputy chief.

Waggoner was not immediately available for comment. MTN was scheduled to interview Waggoner on Thursday morning, but he asked to reschedule for next week.