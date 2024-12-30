Laurel family grieves father killed in crash, daughter fights for recovery

BILLINGS — A tragic accident has left a Carbon County family grappling with an unimaginable loss and the Joliet and Laurel communities reeling from the death of a beloved volunteer firefighter.

On Dec. 22, 56-year-old Kevin Wilkerson, a retired Coast Guard veteran and longtime volunteer firefighter and EMT in Joliet died when a semi-truck lost control on Interstate 90 west of Laurel and collided with his family's SUV. His 16-year-old daughter Alyssa was severely injured and taken to the hospital where she now remains, while his wife Melissa sustained a broken finger and 18-year-old son Ty broke his collarbone. Both have been released from the hospital.

Kevin will be remembered by many in his community for his unwavering commitment to service. His dedication to helping others extended beyond his military career and into his volunteer work with the Joliet Volunteer Fire Department as their secretary.

Michelle Hoferer The Wilkerson Family

“He's going to be a big loss for the fire department and our community because he was always there to help,” said Melvin Hoferer, Kevin's father-in-law and the fire chief of the department. “He's going to be missed tremendously.”

Hoferer, who worked alongside Kevin for many years, held many fond memories of him and how he enjoyed entertaining those around him. His love for his family and incredible skills in the kitchen is how Hoferer remembers him best.

“He did all the cooking and everything like that, so that was his thing. He just loved to have people around," said Hoferer. "I guess I best remember him for his cooking, because we always had family dinners down there, and he was an excellent meat chef."

The family is reeling from this massive loss, but now are rallying around Alyssa as she begins the long process of recovery. Alyssa suffered multiple fractures, including a broken neck, femur, and both hands and swelling in her spinal cord. However, she has shown remarkable resilience in the face of her injuries.



“She's a spunky little girl and that spirit's coming back, so she's getting her sense of humor back and she's a fighter. She knows she's in for a long battle and she's ready for it," said Hoferer.

Beth Hoferer Alyssa Wilkerson suffered multiple severe injuries and will have a long road to recovery ahead.

The family has been at St. Vincent Hospital daily for her recovery and has remained positive about her progress.

“We were so excited when she could start feeling her arms and stuff like that. I mean, usually, you're excited when they get up as little babies and walk, and now that will be a great day when she walks. That's her plan, is to walk back into her classroom," said Hoferer.

Alyssa will need several surgeries and will eventually be moved to Salt Lake City to continue that recovery, but for the family, it has already felt like a lifetime since the incident.

“I just realized today it's almost been seven days and it seems like a month. We've been out to the hospital with (Alyssa) most of the time,” said Hoferer. “I would say that Heather's taking it as well as can be expected. There's things that happen after someone passes away you have to take care of. Those have been really hard on her."

The family has been grateful for the support they have received from their community. To help with their medical expenses, a Wilkerson Family Medical Fund has been set up at the Bank of Joliet, as well as the Kevin Wilkerson Memorial Fund at any Stockman Bank. Donations are also accepted via Venmo to Beth Hoferer.

“The whole community has just been so great, so supportive, and we're thankful for that. It helps the whole family," said Hoferer.