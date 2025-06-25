Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laurel City Council approves water, sewer rate increases

laurel.PNG
City of Laurel
laurel.PNG
Posted

Residents in Laurel will soon be seeing higher water and sewer bills.

The Laurel City Council unanimously approved the rate increase Tuesday night.

Watch video of Laurel below:

Laurel City Council approves increases in water, sewer rates

Laurel city administrative officers say the increases are needed due to rising energy prices and labor costs, as well as a need for upgraded equipment.

The increase will be a tiered rate, rising annually through 2030.

The water rate will increase by 16 percent each year for the next two years, followed by a 4 percent increase after that.

Wastewater rates are set to rise by 9 percent in each of the next three years, with a 5 percent increase planned for 2029 and 2030.

The last water rate increase in Laurel was in 2015.

The charges will be raised annually on July 10.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader