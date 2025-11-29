BILLINGS — Snow returned to Billings later than usual this year, but for many residents, the first flakes of the season brought a welcome dose of winter spirit the day after Thanksgiving.

See how Billings residents enjoyed the first snowfall:

Late-arriving first snowfall brings wintry cheer to Billings on Black Friday

Snow began falling around 11 a.m. Friday, leaving drivers brushing off their cars for the first time in months and shoppers navigating slushy parking lots. Outside Scheels, it not only looked like Christmas but also sounded like it as volunteers with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign sang carols to greet customers.

Organizer Jack Klein, joined by family members, volunteers, and MSU Billings music students, said the wintry scene only added to the festive mood. While the 20-degree temperatures kept instruments silent for Klein's group this year, the songs still rang out to warm frozen hearts.

"I knew it was going to snow, but I like the snow," said Klein. "We fed over 90,000 people in Billings, and this goes a long way to funding it."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Erika Hoyt and her children enjoy the snowfall.

Despite the chill, shoppers still came out for a "white" Black Friday. For some, the snow was a welcome addition.

“We're pretty excited for it. My littles are loving the snow and want to step all into it,” said shopper Erika Hoyt, standing with her two children. “I feel like we're usually prepped around Halloween for snow, so it's kind of getting ready for the season at this point.”

“I’m not cold. Matter of fact, I woke up sweating,” joked Keith McElhaney outside the store.

This year’s snowfall arrived later than the typical October or early November dustings Billings often sees, and it was the third-latest measurable snowfall in recorded Billings history.

“I grew up in Montana, and I have a lot of memories of trick-or-treating in blizzards, so it feels to me like this is pretty late," said Klein.

Still, for many, the long-awaited snow did not dampen spirits and was a welcome sign that the holiday season had finally arrived.

“First snow means it’s Christmas time officially,” said Hoyt.

“I try to not play Christmas music until after Thanksgiving, so to have really the first snow of the year, and right now we're getting these big flakes, it's beautiful," added Klein. "Be on the day after Thanksgiving to usher in the new season, I think it's fantastic.”